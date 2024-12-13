Record Success: 12,935 Wild Goats Culled in National Hunting Competition

The second annual National Hunting Competition has achieved a record-breaking milestone, with 12,935 wild goats removed from New Zealand's landscapes, Hunting and Fishing Minister Todd McClay announced today. This represents a remarkable 22% increase in goat removals compared to last year, showcasing the power of community collaboration in tackling environmental challenges.

The initiative was spearheaded by the Department of Conservation (DOC) and the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association (NZDA), with critical support from Federated Farmers, Hunting & Fishing NZ Ltd., and Te Tari Pūreke Firearms Safety Authority. Over 800 hunters and landowners participated in the event, underscoring the hunting community's commitment to conservation.

“This fantastic result demonstrates the importance and benefit of strong partnerships across the hunting community in addressing the damage wild goats cause to farmland and native ecosystems,” said Minister McClay.

Combatting Environmental Damage

Wild goats are notorious for wreaking havoc on farmland and native habitats, contributing to soil erosion, vegetation loss, and competition with native species. By reducing goat populations, the competition not only protects agricultural interests but also helps restore New Zealand's unique ecosystems.

Incentivizing Conservation Efforts

The hunting and outdoor sector contributed $70,000 in prizes, which were awarded to top-performing participants and teams. This prize pool highlights the shared commitment to conserving New Zealand’s great outdoors. Prize winners were announced on the competition’s official webpage and via NZDA and DOC social media channels.

Future Plans for Growth

Minister McClay emphasized the importance of making the National Hunting Competition a regular event, fostering long-term engagement within the hunting community. “I look forward to next year’s competition and wild goat hunting becoming a staple in the hunting calendar,” he stated.

Enhancing Community Impact

Building on this year’s success, organizers plan to expand the competition by introducing new categories and regions, engaging more hunters, and increasing the scope of wild goat management. Plans also include educational outreach to raise awareness about the ecological and agricultural impacts of invasive species.

A Shared Vision for Conservation

This year's record turnout and impact reflect a shared vision among hunters, landowners, and conservation organizations to preserve New Zealand's natural heritage. With ongoing collaboration and community participation, the National Hunting Competition is poised to become a cornerstone of New Zealand's conservation efforts.

For more details about the event and a complete list of prize winners, visit the competition webpage or follow updates on DOC and NZDA social media channels.