Parliament Passes Bill Reinstating Three Strikes Law for Violent and Sexual Offenders

The Sentencing (Reinstating Three Strikes) Amendment Bill passed its third reading in Parliament today, marking a significant step toward tougher consequences for repeat violent and sexual offenders. Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee emphasized the importance of the legislation in enhancing public safety and delivering justice.

“Reinstating the Three Strikes regime will help keep New Zealanders safer while sending a strong message to those who keep committing these serious crimes that they will face increasingly serious consequences,” said Mrs. McKee. Key Features of the Three Strikes Law

The reinstated law applies escalating consequences for individuals convicted of serious violent or sexual offenses:

First Strike: Offenders receive a formal warning about the consequences of re-offending.

Second Strike: Offenders are ineligible for parole.

Third Strike: Offenders serve the maximum sentence without parole.

Offenders qualify for the regime if their offenses meet specified thresholds. Strike warnings from the previous version of the law will carry over into the new regime when the qualifying conditions are met, ensuring consistent treatment for ongoing serious offending.

Enhancements to the Law

The Bill introduces several changes to improve the effectiveness and fairness of the regime:

Expanded Offense List: The inclusion of strangulation and suffocation brings the total number of covered offenses to 42.

Mandatory Non-Parole Periods for Murder: 17 years for second strikes and 20 years for third strikes.

Judicial Discretion: Courts are granted limited discretion to avoid manifestly unjust outcomes in exceptional cases.

Guidance for Courts: Principles and guidance are outlined to ensure consistent application of the law.

Incentives for Guilty Pleas: Allowing limited sentence benefits for guilty pleas to reduce victim trauma and expedite court processes.

Addressing Public Concerns

The reinstated Three Strikes law aims to balance stricter consequences with judicial flexibility to handle outlier cases. “We have worked hard to achieve the right balance between expanding the regime and making sure it targets serious offending, so that the Three Strikes regime is workable and endures,” Mrs. McKee explained.

Broader Commitment to Law and Order

The Bill complements other government initiatives to improve public safety, including efforts to crack down on gangs, reduce sentencing discounts, and support victims of crime.

Implementation Timeline

The law will undergo a six-month implementation period following Royal Assent to allow for operational adjustments. Law enforcement agencies, courts, and correctional facilities will receive updated guidance and training to ensure the smooth rollout of the new regime.

Public and Victim Advocacy Support

The legislation has drawn support from victim advocacy groups who view it as a meaningful step toward justice for those affected by violent and sexual crimes. However, critics urge careful monitoring of the law’s application to ensure proportionality and avoid unintended consequences.

The Government reiterated its commitment to making New Zealand a safer place. “This law sends a clear message: repeat violent offenders will face the full weight of the justice system,” Mrs. McKee concluded.