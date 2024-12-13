Left Menu

Presidential Clemency: Four Indian-Americans Among Recipients

President Joe Biden has granted clemency to nearly 1,500 people, including four Indian-Americans, reflecting his commitment to second chances and correcting sentencing disparities. The individuals involved include Meera Sachdeva, Babubhai Patel, Krishna Mote, and Vikram Dutta, who were previously convicted of various offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:47 IST
Presidential Clemency: Four Indian-Americans Among Recipients
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move, President Joe Biden has granted clemency to nearly 1,500 individuals, marking the largest single-day act of clemency in recent history. Among those who received pardons or commuted sentences are four Indian-Americans who have shown remorse and rehabilitation.

The initiative underscores Biden's commitment to offer second chances to non-violent offenders and address sentencing disparities, especially those convicted of drug offenses. The four Indian-Americans granted clemency are Meera Sachdeva, Babubhai Patel, Krishna Mote, and Vikram Dutta.

Dr. Meera Sachdeva was previously sentenced for fraud at her Mississippi cancer center. Babubhai Patel faced convictions related to healthcare fraud, and Krishna Mote was sentenced for drug distribution charges. Vikram Dutta was found guilty of money laundering through his perfume business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024