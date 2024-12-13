SEC Reopens Probe: Neuralink and Musk in Regulatory Spotlight
The U.S. SEC has renewed its investigation into Elon Musk's Neuralink. A letter from Musk's lawyer suggests the SEC issued a settlement demand, with 48 hours to respond. The probe aligns with past SEC actions against Musk, who continues exerting major influence in various sectors.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reignited an investigation into Elon Musk's company, Neuralink, focusing on allegations of securities fraud. This was revealed in a letter posted by Musk on the social media platform X.
In the Dec. 12 letter, Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro addressed outgoing SEC Chair Gary Gensler, noting a settlement demand issued by the commission. Musk has been given 48 hours to settle this matter with a monetary payment or face charges.
Musk, who also leads Tesla and SpaceX, has been under scrutiny by the SEC before, and lawmakers previously questioned the safety claims made by Neuralink. Despite challenges, Musk continues to maintain significant political influence, being appointed by Donald Trump to a governmental overhaul task force.
(With inputs from agencies.)
