Goa Congress MLAs' Defection: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea

The Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea from Congress, which contested the Goa assembly speaker's rejection of a disqualification petition against eight MLAs who defected to BJP. The Supreme Court advised Congress leader Girish Chodankar to take the matter to the Bombay High Court's Goa bench.

On November 1, Goa assembly speaker Ramesh Tawadkar had dismissed the disqualification petition filed by Chodankar. The plea was filed against MLAs including Digambar Kamat, Aleixo Sequeira, and others, citing defection.

However, Speaker Tawadkar ruled that the disqualification rule does not apply in cases where the political party merges with another party, thus allowing members to choose to align with the merger or oppose it without facing disqualification.

