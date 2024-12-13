Reforming Dowry and Domestic Violence Laws: A Supreme Court PIL

In response to the tragic suicide of a 34-year-old techie in Bengaluru, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court. The PIL advocates for the formation of an expert committee to thoroughly assess and reform the current dowry and domestic violence laws to curb misuse.

The legal action, initiated by advocate Vishal Tiwari, calls for a committee including former Supreme Court judges, lawyers, and legal scholars to scrutinize existing legislation. It also seeks to record all gifts exchanged during marriage registrations, in line with a 2010 Supreme Court observation on potential law misuse.

The plea comes after Atul Subhash, a private employee, died by suicide, leaving a detailed note outlining alleged marital distress. His death has prompted abetment charges against his wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family members, as authorities investigate further.

