Supreme Court Intervenes in Farmer Leader's Hunger Strike

The Supreme Court of India voiced serious concerns on Friday regarding the deteriorating health of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a Punjab farmer leader on a fast-unto-death protest for over 17 days.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan instructed representatives from both the Centre and the Punjab government to urgently meet Dallewal, provide medical aid, and convince him to end his strike, stressing the importance of preserving his life.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Punjab's advocate general Gurminder Singh were urged by the Court to avoid using force against Dallewal unless absolutely necessary for his survival.

