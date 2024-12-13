Kerala High Court Grants Bail in Controversial Professor Hand Chopping Case

The Kerala High Court has granted bail to M K Nasar, identified by a special NIA court as the primary conspirator in the 2010 college professor hand chopping incident. Nasar, sentenced to life imprisonment last year, has seen his sentence suspended as his appeal progresses.

Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and P V Balakrishnan of the High Court observed that Nasar's pre-conviction and post-conviction confinement exceeded nine years. Notably, co-accused faced lesser penalties. Furthermore, appeals on the previous trial's findings are still under consideration, and trial delays loom over procedural reasons.

As a condition of bail, Nasar must post a bond of Rs. 1 lakh and satisfy several restrictions, including remaining within the country's borders and avoiding similar offenses. The case relates to an attack on Professor T J Joseph, orchestrated over alleged derogatory remarks in a college exam paper. The NIA court had previously found Nasar guilty under the UAPA, IPC, and Explosive Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)