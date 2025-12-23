Special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam orders property attachment of US-based Kashmiri lobbyist Ghulam Nabi Fai.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:14 IST
- Country:
- India
