New Appointment in Maharashtra CM Office: Ashwini Bhide Takes Charge

IAS officer Ashwini Bhide has been appointed as the new principal secretary to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The appointment was confirmed on Friday, according to an order from the General Administration Department.

Bhide, a 1995-batch IAS officer, will continue to serve as Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation until further instructions. Her appointment follows the replacement of Brijesh Singh in this crucial role.

Fadnavis, who was sworn in on December 5 after a significant victory by the BJP-led coalition in the assembly elections, has also brought in Shrikar Pardeshi to the Chief Minister's Office. Pardeshi, who previously worked with Fadnavis, was recently transferred to serve as a secretary.

