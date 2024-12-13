Farmers Unite: Tikait's Call for Action to Surround Delhi
Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, have called for unity among farmers' groups to support Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death has reached its eighteenth day at Khanauri border. Tikait stressed the need for a strategic approach to influence the government by surrounding Delhi via the KMP expressway.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders met Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose hunger strike has entered its eighteenth day. Rakesh Tikait, one of the prominent leaders, emphasized the importance of unity among farmers to pressurize the government to meet their demands.
Expressing concern for Dallewal's health, Tikait, along with SKM leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal, urged the government to acknowledge the issues. He hinted at a renewed strategy of surrounding Delhi via the KMP expressway to showcase the might of farmers, reminiscent of the previous agitation against repealed farm laws.
The Morcha leaders maintain that the fragmented groups must come together to form a coherent strategy for future actions. Meanwhile, protests continue at the Khanauri border, as farmers plan another march towards Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)