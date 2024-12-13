Left Menu

Farmers Unite: Tikait's Call for Action to Surround Delhi

Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, have called for unity among farmers' groups to support Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death has reached its eighteenth day at Khanauri border. Tikait stressed the need for a strategic approach to influence the government by surrounding Delhi via the KMP expressway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:24 IST
Farmers Unite: Tikait's Call for Action to Surround Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders met Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose hunger strike has entered its eighteenth day. Rakesh Tikait, one of the prominent leaders, emphasized the importance of unity among farmers to pressurize the government to meet their demands.

Expressing concern for Dallewal's health, Tikait, along with SKM leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal, urged the government to acknowledge the issues. He hinted at a renewed strategy of surrounding Delhi via the KMP expressway to showcase the might of farmers, reminiscent of the previous agitation against repealed farm laws.

The Morcha leaders maintain that the fragmented groups must come together to form a coherent strategy for future actions. Meanwhile, protests continue at the Khanauri border, as farmers plan another march towards Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024