BJP Rallies Behind Waqf (Amendment) Bill at Delhi Protest

The Delhi BJP staged a protest at Vijay Chowk and Rail Bhawan crossing on Wednesday in favor of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which is scheduled for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha.

Led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, supporters displayed placards thanking Prime Minister Modi for ensuring representation for backward Muslims in the bill. According to Sachdeva, the legislation aims to uplift impoverished Muslims and safeguard their rights by granting legal protection to those unfairly deprived of entitlements.

The amendment proposes significant changes to the 1995 Wakf Act, such as omitting Section 40, introducing representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims, and establishing separate boards for Bohras and Aghakhanis. With eight hours slated for debate, the government is resolute in advancing the bill, despite opposition labeling it unconstitutional. The Rajya Sabha is set to address the bill on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)