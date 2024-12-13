Dyson Factory Workers Win Appeal to Sue in UK

Two dozen migrant workers from Nepal and Bangladesh have won their right to sue British vacuum manufacturer Dyson in London. This follows allegations of forced labour conditions at a Malaysian factory producing Dyson components, a lawsuit that has now been endorsed by the UK's Court of Appeal.

The workers accused Malaysian firm ATA Industrial and Dyson of practices including unlawful wage deductions and physical abuse for unmet production targets. The lawsuit claims Dyson holds ultimate responsibility. Initially, the High Court sided with Dyson's argument that Malaysia was the proper jurisdiction, dismissing the case in the UK.

However, the Court of Appeal reversed this decision, indicating London as the appropriate forum for the hearing. A Dyson spokesperson expressed disagreement, emphasizing the need to thoroughly review legal options. The decision adds a significant legal challenge for the company, notably amidst already announced workforce reductions in the UK.

