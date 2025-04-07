J&K's Bold Step: Recognizing Temporary Workers' Rights
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has approved PDP MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para's proposal to introduce a bill aimed at regularizing ad hoc, daily wagers, need-based, and temporary workers. The assembly session, marred by religious sloganeering, discusses ensuring job security and social justice for thousands of workers.
The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has granted approval for a private member's bill proposed by PDP MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para. The bill seeks to regularize ad hoc, daily wagers, need-based, and other temporary workers, and is set for discussion in the assembly on Tuesday.
During a chaotic assembly session, aggravated by religious sloganeering after an adjournment motion related to the Waqf (Amendment) Act was dismissed, the focus shifted to the plight of temporary workers. It's the assembly's penultimate session day during the ongoing budget discussions.
The suggested legislation underscores the significant contribution of thousands of temporary workers who provide essential services, arguing that job security and financial stability for these workers are both a constitutional obligation and a moral imperative.
