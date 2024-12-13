President Ramaphosa Appoints New CRL Rights Commission to Safeguard Cultural, Religious, and Linguistic Rights

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the appointment of members to the Commission for the Promotion of the Rights of Cultural, Religious, and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) for a five-year term from 2024 to 2029.

The CRL Rights Commission, established under South Africa’s 1996 Constitution, is mandated to promote and protect the rights of cultural, religious, and linguistic communities, guided by Section 31 of the Bill of Rights. This section guarantees the rights of individuals and communities to practice their culture, religion, and language and to form associations for these purposes.

Transparent Nomination and Selection Process

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs facilitated a public nomination process, followed by shortlisting and interviews conducted by a selection panel chaired by Professor Itumeleng Mosala. Based on the panel’s recommendations, President Ramaphosa has appointed a diverse group of individuals with expertise in linguistics, cultural advocacy, legal frameworks, and community leadership.

New Leadership for the CRL Rights Commission

Ms. Thoko Nonhle Jeanette Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, previously a Commissioner and Head of the Public Education and Advocacy Unit, will serve as Chairperson. She is recognized for her activism in cultural rights and nation building. Prince George Henry Mahlangu, an advocate for safer initiation practices and cultural preservation, will serve as Deputy Chairperson.

Diverse Expertise Among Commissioners

The newly appointed Commissioners bring a wealth of experience to the Commission:

Dr. Tsholofelo Masetshaba Mosala : Researcher in culture and anthropology with a focus on youth and poetry.

: Researcher in culture and anthropology with a focus on youth and poetry. Mr. James Petrus Mapanka : Advocate for Khoi, Nama, and San languages and recipient of special recognition for his contributions to education and tourism.

: Advocate for Khoi, Nama, and San languages and recipient of special recognition for his contributions to education and tourism. Mrs. Doris Tsakane Nkwe : Linguist and educator, known for her activism in indigenous languages.

: Linguist and educator, known for her activism in indigenous languages. Dr. Sylvia Mmamohapi Pheto : Former Commissioner and advocate for women’s traditional leadership roles.

: Former Commissioner and advocate for women’s traditional leadership roles. Professor Muneer Abduroaf : Law expert with deep knowledge of Muslim jurisprudence.

: Law expert with deep knowledge of Muslim jurisprudence. Adv. Sipho Gideon “Rasta” Mantula : Researcher and active participant in cultural and linguistic dialogues, including Rastafari representation.

: Researcher and active participant in cultural and linguistic dialogues, including Rastafari representation. Ms. Xolisa Donna Makoboka : Social justice advocate with experience in nation building and social cohesion.

: Social justice advocate with experience in nation building and social cohesion. Dr. Rajendran Thangavelu Govender : Social anthropologist specializing in Zulu and Hindu cultural preservation.

: Social anthropologist specializing in Zulu and Hindu cultural preservation. Professor Mokgale Albert Makgopa : Language practitioner dedicated to the development of indigenous languages through education and literature.

: Language practitioner dedicated to the development of indigenous languages through education and literature. Adv. Aubrey Kgositoi Sedupane: Human rights lawyer with expertise in mediation and community rights advocacy.

Expanded Role of the Commission

The Commission will continue its proactive and reactive efforts to address violations of cultural, religious, and linguistic rights, with a renewed focus on fostering nation building, promoting indigenous languages, and resolving community disputes. The appointments align with South Africa’s commitment to upholding diversity and social cohesion.

Presidential Remarks

President Ramaphosa expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Commissioners for their contributions and wished the new team success in advancing the Commission’s mission.

“The new Commission is tasked with defending and promoting the rights of all cultural, religious, and linguistic communities in our country. Their work is crucial in fostering an inclusive, cohesive, and resilient society,” said President Ramaphosa.

The Commission’s initiatives will include educational campaigns, policy development, and engagement with community organizations to address systemic challenges and build a unified national identity.