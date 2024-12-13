Delhi Rolls Out Empowering Initiative for Women: Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana
Delhi's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana is set to launch soon, offering Rs 1,000 monthly to women. CM Atishi announced the scheme, which aims to enhance women's financial independence. AAP envisions increased benefits if reelected, amidst ongoing efforts to empower women through improved education, healthcare, and transport.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government is poised to launch the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, a revolutionary initiative aimed at providing Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to the city's women. Chief Minister Atishi, in an announcement on Friday, highlighted the scheme's imminent rollout within the next 10-15 days, underscoring its role in empowering women financially.
The scheme's introduction follows AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's pledge to double the assistance to Rs 2,100 if the party retains power in upcoming elections. Atishi has assured that women will receive at least one or two installments by the end of the current financial year. Notably, the initiative excludes permanent government employees, taxpayers from the last fiscal year, and women already receiving pensions.
In addition to financial aid, the AAP government continues to push for female empowerment through enhanced educational and healthcare facilities, including free bus travel for women. The Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana forms a pivotal aspect of AAP's strategy as it seeks a third term in the Delhi elections, following past electoral success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
HC issues notice on PIL by 7 BJP MPs from Delhi to direct AAP govt to implement Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in city.
Delhi CM Atishi Alleges Conspiracy Against AAP's Kejriwal
Crime Surge Sparks Concerns: AAP's Sanjay Singh Urges Discussion
AAP Aims for Big Wins in Punjab Civic Elections
AAP's Micro Meetings: A Grassroots Strategy for Delhi Elections