Delhi Rolls Out Empowering Initiative for Women: Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana

The Delhi government is poised to launch the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, a revolutionary initiative aimed at providing Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to the city's women. Chief Minister Atishi, in an announcement on Friday, highlighted the scheme's imminent rollout within the next 10-15 days, underscoring its role in empowering women financially.

The scheme's introduction follows AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's pledge to double the assistance to Rs 2,100 if the party retains power in upcoming elections. Atishi has assured that women will receive at least one or two installments by the end of the current financial year. Notably, the initiative excludes permanent government employees, taxpayers from the last fiscal year, and women already receiving pensions.

In addition to financial aid, the AAP government continues to push for female empowerment through enhanced educational and healthcare facilities, including free bus travel for women. The Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana forms a pivotal aspect of AAP's strategy as it seeks a third term in the Delhi elections, following past electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)