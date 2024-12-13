Left Menu

Georgia Tightens Protest Laws Amid Unrest

Georgia's parliament has passed a new law prohibiting protesters from covering their faces and using fireworks and lasers during demonstrations. This follows governmental and police clashes at pro-EU protests. The legislation was passed unanimously amid rising tensions regarding Georgia's delayed EU membership bid.

Updated: 13-12-2024 19:14 IST
In a unanimous move to address escalating protests, Georgia's parliament passed legislation that bans face coverings and the use of fireworks and lasers at demonstrations.

The law, accompanied by hefty fines, comes in the wake of violent clashes between police and protesters, the latter angered by delays in Georgia's European Union membership application.

With more than 400 arrests since November, the government's actions have sparked international attention, drawing criticism from EU officials and rights groups alike as tensions continue to mount in the South Caucasus country.

