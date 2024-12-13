Left Menu

Delhi Police's Crackdown: Over 1,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Identified

Delhi Police have identified over 1,000 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants amid a city-wide crackdown. Two individuals were apprehended following orders from the LG Secretariat. The initiative involves verifying documentation and warning locals against fraudulent identity cards. A comprehensive verification is underway throughout Delhi's districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping operation, the Delhi Police have identified more than 1,000 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the capital, with two men apprehended, sparking a broader crackdown ordered by the LG Secretariat.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Kumar Singh confirmed the arrests from the Kalindi Kunj and Hazrat Nizamuddin areas, with ongoing efforts to identify and verify the documentation of suspected immigrants.

The operation, involving police teams across 15 districts, aims to curb the growing number of unauthorized immigrants by checking voter IDs and Aadhaar cards, ensuring compliance with immigration laws as per directives from the LG's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

