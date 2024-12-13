Delhi Police's Crackdown: Over 1,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Identified

In a sweeping operation, the Delhi Police have identified more than 1,000 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the capital, with two men apprehended, sparking a broader crackdown ordered by the LG Secretariat.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Kumar Singh confirmed the arrests from the Kalindi Kunj and Hazrat Nizamuddin areas, with ongoing efforts to identify and verify the documentation of suspected immigrants.

The operation, involving police teams across 15 districts, aims to curb the growing number of unauthorized immigrants by checking voter IDs and Aadhaar cards, ensuring compliance with immigration laws as per directives from the LG's office.

