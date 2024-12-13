Interim Bail for Elgar Parishad Accused: Sagar Gorkhe Allowed to Sit Law Exam

Sagar Gorkhe, a key accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, has been granted interim bail by a special NIA court to sit for his law degree exam.

The court's decision came more than four years after Gorkhe's arrest in September 2020. He was detained for alleged links with the banned CPI (Maoist) and is currently held in Taloja Jail. The 22-day temporary bail was sanctioned from December 14 to January 4 with several conditions, including a PR bond of Rs 50,000 and a requirement to furnish an active mobile phone number.

The decision also affects Mahesh Raut, another accused granted permission to appear for his LLB exam. Both activists were part of a group charged following allegedly provocative speeches at the Elgar Parishad conclave, which preceded violence at Koregaon-Bhima. The probe was initially managed by Pune police before being handed over to the NIA.

