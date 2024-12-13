25-Year Land Seizure Sparks Tribal Rights Outcry in Maharashtra

An FIR has been filed against a man accused of illegally seizing the ancestral land of a Katkari tribe member in Thane district, Maharashtra, police confirmed on Friday.

Sandeep Vaman Mhatre, a Highway Dive resident, allegedly occupied Balaram Arjun Katkari's land in 1999 and developed a stone quarry and crusher, exploiting its resources. The police registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following a formal complaint by Katkari.

Kotkaris, classified as a particularly vulnerable tribal group in Maharashtra, face growing challenges to their land rights. Vivek Pandit, Chairman of the State-level Tribal Welfare Review Committee, voiced support for the victim's family, emphasizing legal protections for tribal lands. He urged a detailed investigation into permit issuances by government officials and local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)