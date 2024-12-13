Left Menu

India's Push for Repatriation: Fishermen in Pakistani Custody

India is actively working to secure the release of 211 Indian fishermen held in Pakistan, emphasizing humanitarian concerns and diplomatic efforts. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar informed the Parliament of ongoing negotiations, highlighting the challenges and consistent diplomatic engagements with Pakistan for the fishermen's welfare and safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India has intensified diplomatic efforts to secure the release of 211 Indian fishermen currently in Pakistani custody, the government revealed in Parliament on Friday. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the ongoing negotiations and challenges in repatriating these fishermen, including 24 from Daman and Diu, in a written response to the Lok Sabha.

According to the 'India-Pakistan Agreement on Consular Access' established in 2008, the two countries exchange lists of civilian prisoners biannually. As of July 1, Pakistan had acknowledged the custody of 211 Indian fishermen. The Indian government is pushing for the urgent release of those who have completed their sentences and confirmed their nationality.

Minister Jaishankar emphasized the priority given to these fishermen's welfare and swift repatriation. Regular dialogues with Pakistan continue, supported by immediate consular access to ensure the fishermen's well-being, with ongoing legal and humanitarian support urged on humanitarian and livelihood grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

