Inland Waterways Witness Remarkable Growth: ₹6,000 Crores Invested Under Modi Govt

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the transformation of India's inland waterways sector during the ongoing Parliament session. Since 2014, the government has allocated over ₹6,000 crores to rejuvenate inland waterways, a significant leap compared to the ₹1,620 crore investment in the 28 years preceding 2014.

Reviving India’s Waterways Infrastructure

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the number of National Waterways has increased from five in 2014 to an impressive 111 today. The investment aims to position waterways as an economical, environmentally friendly, and efficient transportation mode. Shri Sonowal said:

“The total cargo volume transported via inland waterways has grown from 18.07 million MT in 2013-14 to 132.89 million MT in 2023-24, achieving a CAGR of 22.1%. Our target is 200 million MT by 2030 and 500 million MT by 2047, aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

India’s Inland Waterways Potential

India’s extensive waterways network includes 20,236 km of navigable routes—17,980 km rivers and 2,256 km canals. However, freight movement via waterways remains underutilized compared to global leaders such as China and the U.S. Focused development of waterways is expected to create efficient transportation routes, vibrant recreation hubs, and bolster economic connectivity.

Key Developments and Projects

Efforts to boost capacity and infrastructure are underway on major waterways like NW-1 (Ganga), NW-2 (Brahmaputra), NW-3 (Kerala’s inland waterways), and NW-16 (Barak River). Key initiatives include:

Jogighopa Multi-Modal Terminal: Enhancing cargo connectivity in Assam.

Enhancing cargo connectivity in Assam. Bogibeel Passenger-cum-Cargo Terminal: Facilitating transport and trade in the North-East.

Facilitating transport and trade in the North-East. Pandu Ship Repair Facility: Boosting maritime repair capabilities.

Boosting maritime repair capabilities. Karimganj and Badarpur Terminal Upgrades: Improving regional trade and transport.

Improving regional trade and transport. Sonamura Terminal Development: Connecting Tripura with Bangladesh through waterways. These projects also focus on dredging, night navigation, and installation of navigational locks to improve operational efficiency.

Promoting Sustainability and Connectivity

The development of waterways is aligned with India’s sustainability goals. By shifting to eco-friendly transportation modes, the government aims to reduce carbon emissions and bolster regional connectivity. Initiatives like the dredging of fairways, end-to-end contracts, and modernized terminals are expected to significantly improve passenger and cargo movement while boosting eco-tourism, particularly in the North-East.

Future Vision

As India targets 500 million MT cargo movement by 2047, waterways are poised to become an essential component of the nation's transportation infrastructure. The Modi government’s commitment to building state-of-the-art infrastructure will ensure inland waterways play a vital role in achieving the broader goals of economic development, sustainability, and regional integration.