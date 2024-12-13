Rand Water to Undertake Major Maintenance at Pump Stations in Gauteng

Rand Water has announced a critical infrastructure maintenance initiative aimed at enhancing the availability, reliability, and efficiency of water supply systems at its Eikenhof and Zwartkoppies pump stations in Gauteng. Scheduled to commence this weekend, the maintenance work is part of a long-term strategy to ensure a more robust and flexible water distribution network.

The project focuses on addressing the historical interdependence of the three engine rooms at the Eikenhof pump station, which was originally designed to cater to a smaller customer base. Rand Water plans to reconfigure the system, allowing each engine room to operate independently, thereby increasing operational flexibility and reducing downtime during future maintenance.

“If one engine room is out of service, the others can continue to function. This will improve the availability and reliability of the Eikenhof system and allow us to overhaul pump sets as needed,” Rand Water explained.

Similarly, the Zwartkoppies pump station will undergo maintenance to boost efficiency and cater to growing water demand across the region.

Maintenance Timelines and Impact

The maintenance schedule is as follows:

Zwartkoppies Pump Station: Pumping capacity will be reduced to 70% for 36 hours.

Pumping capacity will be reduced to Eikenhof Pump Station: Pumping will operate at 20% capacity for 86 hours.

Rand Water emphasized that the timing aligns with reduced water demand, as many industries, businesses, and schools are closed during this period. This approach aims to minimize disruption to residential and commercial water users while ensuring a faster recovery of water systems before the holiday season.

Benefits for Gauteng Residents

The maintenance will enable:

System Flexibility: Independent engine room operations for uninterrupted service during outages. Reliability Improvements: Enhanced capacity to meet the growing water demands of Gauteng. Operational Longevity: Overhauling critical components to extend the lifespan of the water infrastructure.

Community Advisory

Rand Water has urged residents to conserve water during the maintenance period and prepare for potential fluctuations in water pressure. Stakeholders, including municipalities and businesses, have been informed in advance to manage their water usage efficiently.

By undertaking these upgrades, Rand Water is reinforcing its commitment to providing sustainable and high-quality water services to Gauteng residents.