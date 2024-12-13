Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Clears Mysuru Development Shakeup

The Karnataka cabinet approved the Mysuru Development Authority bill, aiming to establish the MDA, replacing the MUDA, amidst recent scandals involving site allotment. This change aligns with the Bangalore Development Authority framework, excluding MLAs from its board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:41 IST
The Karnataka cabinet has taken a significant step by approving the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) bill on Friday, according to sources.

This new bill is set to replace the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) with the MDA, which will operate under a structure similar to that of the Bangalore Development Authority, notably without MLAs on its board.

The decision follows a recent scandal alleging improper site allotment by MUDA, leading to legal investigations involving prominent figures including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

