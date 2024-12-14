Left Menu

Parliament Uproar: Mahua Moitra's Controversial Remarks Spark Debate

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's remarks about a judicial officer's death led to a ruckus in the Lok Sabha. Union minister Kiren Rijiju warned her of parliamentary action. The dispute led to adjournments and calls for Rijiju to apologize for allegedly threatening Moitra during the debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 00:44 IST
Parliament Uproar: Mahua Moitra's Controversial Remarks Spark Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha witnessed significant turbulence after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra referenced the death of a judicial officer during a debate. Her remarks, deemed contentious, led Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to issue a warning about potential parliamentary repercussions.

The remarks made by Moitra were a point of contention, with the House being temporarily adjourned twice. Speaker Om Birla intervened, promising to review the accusations and assuring the opposition of a fair examination of Rijiju's language towards Moitra.

Despite the settlement of the judicial officer's death by the Supreme Court, Rijiju and BJP's Nishikant Dubey criticized Moitra. This prompted demands from the opposition for an apology from Rijiju, who was accused of overstepping his boundaries and threatening a woman MP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024