Parliament Uproar: Mahua Moitra's Controversial Remarks Spark Debate

The Lok Sabha witnessed significant turbulence after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra referenced the death of a judicial officer during a debate. Her remarks, deemed contentious, led Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to issue a warning about potential parliamentary repercussions.

The remarks made by Moitra were a point of contention, with the House being temporarily adjourned twice. Speaker Om Birla intervened, promising to review the accusations and assuring the opposition of a fair examination of Rijiju's language towards Moitra.

Despite the settlement of the judicial officer's death by the Supreme Court, Rijiju and BJP's Nishikant Dubey criticized Moitra. This prompted demands from the opposition for an apology from Rijiju, who was accused of overstepping his boundaries and threatening a woman MP.

(With inputs from agencies.)