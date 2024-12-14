Scathing DOJ Report Uncovers Routine Rights Violations in Mount Vernon Police Department

The Mount Vernon Police Department in suburban New York is under scrutiny following a damning DOJ report. The report uncovered systemic civil rights violations, including illegal arrests and invasive strip searches routinely conducted by officers.

This investigation is part of a broader initiative by the DOJ, examining local policing agencies nationwide since 2021 in the wake of high-profile incidents like the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The Mount Vernon probe wasn't prompted by a singular event, but the practice of illegal strip searches, exemplified by a case involving two elderly women in 2020, underscores the severe misconduct present.

Financial mismanagement within the department exacerbates these human rights issues. Low salaries and lack of training contribute to the ongoing problem. The city is taking steps to rectify these issues, with Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard urging reforms to prevent unconstitutional policing practices.

