China's Economic Resurgence: A Global Growth Powerhouse
China's economy is projected to grow by 5% this year, contributing nearly 30% to global growth. Han Wenxiu, a senior official, highlighted stable employment and foreign reserves above $3.2 trillion. The forecast underscores China's significant role in the world's economic landscape.
China's economic growth is anticipated to reach around 5% by the year's end, according to the deputy director of the central financial and economic affairs commission.
As the world's second-largest economy, China is poised to contribute nearly 30% to the global economic growth, Han Wenxiu revealed at a recent economic conference.
Despite global economic challenges, China's foreign exchange reserves are likely to stay above $3.2 trillion, with employment and prices projected to remain steady, according to Han, who also holds a senior position in the ruling Communist Party.
