China's Economic Resurgence: A Global Growth Powerhouse

China's economic growth is anticipated to reach around 5% by the year's end, according to the deputy director of the central financial and economic affairs commission.

As the world's second-largest economy, China is poised to contribute nearly 30% to the global economic growth, Han Wenxiu revealed at a recent economic conference.

Despite global economic challenges, China's foreign exchange reserves are likely to stay above $3.2 trillion, with employment and prices projected to remain steady, according to Han, who also holds a senior position in the ruling Communist Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)