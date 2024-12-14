Left Menu

China's Economic Resurgence: A Global Growth Powerhouse

China's economy is projected to grow by 5% this year, contributing nearly 30% to global growth. Han Wenxiu, a senior official, highlighted stable employment and foreign reserves above $3.2 trillion. The forecast underscores China's significant role in the world's economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-12-2024 07:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 07:47 IST
China's Economic Resurgence: A Global Growth Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's economic growth is anticipated to reach around 5% by the year's end, according to the deputy director of the central financial and economic affairs commission.

As the world's second-largest economy, China is poised to contribute nearly 30% to the global economic growth, Han Wenxiu revealed at a recent economic conference.

Despite global economic challenges, China's foreign exchange reserves are likely to stay above $3.2 trillion, with employment and prices projected to remain steady, according to Han, who also holds a senior position in the ruling Communist Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024