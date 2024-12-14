Left Menu

Haryana Suspends Internet Amid Farmer Protests: A Measure of Peace or Curbing Voices?

The Haryana government halted mobile internet and SMS services in Ambala amidst farmer protests advancing to Delhi, aiming to maintain peace. The protest marches demand legal support for crop pricing and negotiations with the government. Services are suspended from December 14 to 17 due to potential unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-12-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 09:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has taken decisive action by suspending mobile internet and bulk SMS services in parts of Ambala district as a preventive measure against potential unrest. This move comes in light of the looming farmer protests heading towards Delhi, highlighting the government's intent to preserve public peace.

The shutdown, effective from December 14 to 17, covers twelve villages, including Dangdehri and Lehgarh. Officials cited concerns over misuse of internet services for spreading incendiary content, potentially leading to property damage and disruption of public order, prompting this measure.

Farmers, grouped under Samyukta Kisan Morcha, are demanding a statutory guarantee for minimum crop support prices. They have been stationed at the Punjab-Haryana border since February. While heavy security has been deployed, individual communication services remain operational to ensure public convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

