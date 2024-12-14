Left Menu

US Congress Calls for Action on Hindu Attacks in Bangladesh

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar emphasizes the need for the US Congress to address violence against minority Hindus in Bangladesh. Recent attacks on Hindu temples and practitioners have prompted calls for action. The White House monitors the situation, awaiting Senator Marco Rubio's confirmation hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 10:40 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has called upon the US Congress to address the growing violence against minority Hindus in Bangladesh, describing the situation as urgent.

Thanedar cited the destruction of Hindu temples and attacks on peaceful practitioners as critical concerns while addressing the US House of Representatives.

The White House responded by confirming President Joe Biden's active monitoring of the issue and commitment to holding Bangladesh accountable for minority protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

