Ukrainian Drones Ignite Tensions with Russia

In an escalating move, Ukrainian drones launched an attack on a fuel infrastructure facility in Russia's Orlov region, the local governor reported on Saturday. The provocative incident led to a fire outbreak at the site.

Andrei Klychkov, the governor of Orlov, conveyed in a Telegram statement that the target of the attack was not specified, but highlighted the defense response by indicating that 11 drones were intercepted and neutralized. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties, and the fire was quickly contained.

Despite no official confirmations, videos circulating on social media depicted a significant conflagration at what appears to be an industrial facility, adding visual credence to the governor's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)