Trump vs. Harvard: Tax-Exempt Status Threat Amid Anti-Protest Crackdown

President Trump has threatened to remove Harvard's tax-exempt status over alleged anti-American and antisemitic student protests. This move follows a series of actions against universities not aligning with the administration's demands, sparking criticism over academic freedom and potential legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 06:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 06:34 IST
Trump

President Donald Trump has escalated his confrontation with America's academic institutions, threatening to strip Harvard University of its tax-exempt status. This latest salvo follows allegations that the university supported anti-American and antisemitic protests, echoing similar charges against other universities, including Columbia.

According to the Trump administration, these institutions are advancing a 'radical left' ideology while allegedly breaching Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, a claim that critics say undermines academic freedom. Harvard's President Alan Garber has rebuffed such demands as unconstitutional, emphasizing the university's commitment to free speech.

In a show of solidarity, other universities, including Princeton and Stanford, have voiced their support for Harvard. These academic bodies pledge constructive dialogue with authorities, fiercely opposing any governmental intrusion into educational prerogatives and warning against stifling scientific research and academic independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

