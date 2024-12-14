Vice President Dhankhar Emphasizes Scrutiny and Dialogue for Democratic Vitality

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the critical role of scrutiny and dialogue in maintaining democratic health at the 50th Foundation Day of the Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service (IP&TAFS).

Highlighting the value of expression and dialogue, Dhankhar noted that these are the pillars of a thriving democracy, while also calling for tech-savvy civil servants ready to meet new challenges.

He emphasized the need for evolving service delivery and harnessing India's demographic dividend through digital innovation, pointing towards a future aligned with the nation's development vision for 2047.

