Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining: Gang Busted in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Authorities in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, have filed a case against 19 people suspected of being part of an organized gang involved in illegal sand mining from the Yamuna River. This legal action was taken at the Ecotech-First police station under the Gangster Act.

The gang reportedly mines sand to gain economic advantages and has caused significant damage to the Yamuna River's embankments. Public property has also faced destruction due to their activities, according to a police spokesperson.

An in-depth investigation is currently underway to gather more details and charge those responsible for these criminal actions effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)