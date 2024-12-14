Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining: Gang Busted in Gautam Buddha Nagar

A case has been registered against 19 individuals alleged to be part of a gang involved in illegal sand mining on the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar. The gang not only benefits economically but also damages public property and the river's embankments. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:13 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining: Gang Busted in Gautam Buddha Nagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, have filed a case against 19 people suspected of being part of an organized gang involved in illegal sand mining from the Yamuna River. This legal action was taken at the Ecotech-First police station under the Gangster Act.

The gang reportedly mines sand to gain economic advantages and has caused significant damage to the Yamuna River's embankments. Public property has also faced destruction due to their activities, according to a police spokesperson.

An in-depth investigation is currently underway to gather more details and charge those responsible for these criminal actions effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024