Demolition Halted: Dadar's Hanuman Temple Controversy
BJP leaders claim that a demolition notice against Dadar's Hanuman temple has been stayed. Shiv Sena criticized BJP for the notice, which was later retracted. Officials emphasize ongoing efforts to protect the temple, promising it will be regularized as per rules. The temple is significant to local sentiments.
BJP leaders announced on Saturday that the Railways' plans to demolish a temple near Mumbai's Dadar station have been halted. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has indicated that the temple will be regularized following legal guidelines.
The announcement came after Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray criticized BJP for the demolition notice. BJP's Mangal Prabhat Lodha assured the community that the historic Dadar Hanuman temple will be preserved, following talks with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Lodha, after visiting the temple, stressed the BJP's commitment to protecting the site and addressing Hindu sentiments. He highlighted the collaborative efforts with Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad to prevent politicization of the issue. The temple, largely influential among locals, will be regularized according to regulations.
