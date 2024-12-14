Left Menu

Exam Question Leak Sparks Outrage and Violence in Patna

Union minister Chirag Paswan condemned the slapping of a BPSC aspirant by Patna's District Magistrate during protests over a suspected exam question leak. He demanded a thorough investigation and stressed the importance of addressing student concerns. The incident escalated following rumors of a leaked question paper for BPSC exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:14 IST
Exam Question Leak Sparks Outrage and Violence in Patna
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, representing the LJP (Ram Vilas), criticized the Patna District Magistrate for slapping a BPSC aspirant amid protests over an alleged exam question paper leak. The incident, captured on camera, has fuelled public outrage and demands for accountability.

The fracas erupted at a Patna exam centre when students accused authorities of leaking the BPSC preliminary examination paper. The situation escalated as videos showed DM Chandrashekhar Singh confronting and slapping one of the protesting students.

Paswan called for a comprehensive probe into the claims and condemned the violent response, asserting that student anxieties must be addressed. Meanwhile, chaos reigned at the centre, leading to the unfortunate death of an additional examiner from cardiac arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024