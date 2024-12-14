Exam Question Leak Sparks Outrage and Violence in Patna

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, representing the LJP (Ram Vilas), criticized the Patna District Magistrate for slapping a BPSC aspirant amid protests over an alleged exam question paper leak. The incident, captured on camera, has fuelled public outrage and demands for accountability.

The fracas erupted at a Patna exam centre when students accused authorities of leaking the BPSC preliminary examination paper. The situation escalated as videos showed DM Chandrashekhar Singh confronting and slapping one of the protesting students.

Paswan called for a comprehensive probe into the claims and condemned the violent response, asserting that student anxieties must be addressed. Meanwhile, chaos reigned at the centre, leading to the unfortunate death of an additional examiner from cardiac arrest.

