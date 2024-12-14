Left Menu

Fake Passport Racket: Man Arrested for Senior Citizen Makeover Plot

A 29-year-old man was arrested for his role in a fake passport and visa racket in Delhi, aiming to send couples abroad by disguising them as senior citizens. The operation was uncovered following an arrest at IGI Airport in June, revealing a corrupt network of agents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old man has been detained in Delhi for his alleged involvement in a complex passport and visa scam. This operation sought to send couples abroad by disguising them as senior citizens, law enforcement officials announced on Saturday.

The arrest follows ongoing investigations into a sophisticated network, with Bhupender Singh, known as Vicky Nagra, found to be at the center of these fraudulent activities. The incident came to light when an individual, purported to be a 67-year-old, was apprehended at Indira Gandhi International Airport, drawing attention to discrepancies in his passport details.

Ensuing inquiries unraveled a web of criminal acts, revealing that potential migrants, including the couple allegedly involved, paid large sums to agents like Jagjeet Singh for fake documentation. Authorities warn travelers against using unauthorized channels, reinforcing the risks of falling prey to illegal travel schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

