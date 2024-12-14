Rescued from Risk: Indian Nationals in Job Scam Liberation

In a significant development, six Indian nationals duped by a fake job scam in Myanmar's Myawaddy region have been successfully rescued, according to an announcement made by the Indian embassy in Yangon. Since July, a total of 101 Indians have been brought back home, a reflection of the ongoing challenges faced by authorities.

The Myawaddy region remains difficult to access, being under the control of rebel forces, complicating rescue efforts. Despite limited reach, the Myanmar government attempts to aid these operations, with successful deportation often dependent on nationals reaching local police stations, officials revealed.

An embassy advisory issued in May warned of international crime syndicates active in the area. The Indian embassy urges job seekers to exercise vigilance and consult official missions before accepting any offers in the region, given the surge in scam cases recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)