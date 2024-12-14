Left Menu

Rescued from Risk: Indian Nationals in Job Scam Liberation

Six Indian nationals have been rescued from a fake job scam in Myanmar's Myawaddy region. Since July, 101 Indians have been repatriated, highlighting the complexities involved due to the area's inaccessibility and control by rebel forces. The Indian embassy advises caution against unverified job offers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:36 IST
In a significant development, six Indian nationals duped by a fake job scam in Myanmar's Myawaddy region have been successfully rescued, according to an announcement made by the Indian embassy in Yangon. Since July, a total of 101 Indians have been brought back home, a reflection of the ongoing challenges faced by authorities.

The Myawaddy region remains difficult to access, being under the control of rebel forces, complicating rescue efforts. Despite limited reach, the Myanmar government attempts to aid these operations, with successful deportation often dependent on nationals reaching local police stations, officials revealed.

An embassy advisory issued in May warned of international crime syndicates active in the area. The Indian embassy urges job seekers to exercise vigilance and consult official missions before accepting any offers in the region, given the surge in scam cases recently.

