Rethinking the Nehru Development Model: A Call for Course Correction

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discusses the implications of the Nehru Development Model at a virtual book launch. He addresses its influence on India’s bureaucracy and politics and proposes a need for reform both domestically and in foreign policy. Emphasizing resilience and reliability, he advocates for openness with caution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 22:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered a compelling speech during a virtual event introducing Arvind Panagariya's book titled 'The Nehru Development Model.' Jaishankar highlighted the substantial impact of Jawaharlal Nehru's economic choices on India's politics, judiciary, and public system.

He argued that these early policies and their narratives continue to influence India's political landscape. Although there have been notable attempts to amend these approaches since 2014, Jaishankar admits that the process remains arduous. He underlined the intertwined nature of domestic and foreign policy reforms.

Jaishankar concluded by recommending a strategic balance of openness and resiliency in India's economic stance, dismissing notions equating Atmanirbharta with protectionism. He emphasized the need for India to think and act independently while ensuring national security remains a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

