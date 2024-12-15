Left Menu

Justice for Gisèle: A Landmark Trial in France

The trial of 51 men accused of raping Gisèle Pelicot while drugged has captured international attention. With a verdict expected by December 20, this landmark case highlights issues of sexual violence, championed by Pelicot's courage. Demonstrators in Avignon gather to support victims and demand justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Avignon | Updated: 15-12-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The French town of Avignon witnessed hundreds gathering in support of Gisèle Pelicot, a 71-year-old woman whose harrowing trial concludes soon. Pelicot, victim of an alleged drug-induced rape by her husband and others, has become a symbol of the fight against sexual violence.

With 51 defendants, including her ex-husband Dominique Pelicot, the trial aims to deliver a verdict by December 20. Prosecutors have sought the maximum penalty for aggravated rape against Dominique, echoing the cry for justice among demonstrators and activists present.

Demonstrations featured placards declaring faith in victims and condemnation of rapists, while activists like Marine Thebaud demand accountability. Pelicot's ordeal resonates beyond France, inspiring global attention and supporting movements against patriarchal violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

