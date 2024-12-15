Justice for Gisèle: A Landmark Trial in France

The French town of Avignon witnessed hundreds gathering in support of Gisèle Pelicot, a 71-year-old woman whose harrowing trial concludes soon. Pelicot, victim of an alleged drug-induced rape by her husband and others, has become a symbol of the fight against sexual violence.

With 51 defendants, including her ex-husband Dominique Pelicot, the trial aims to deliver a verdict by December 20. Prosecutors have sought the maximum penalty for aggravated rape against Dominique, echoing the cry for justice among demonstrators and activists present.

Demonstrations featured placards declaring faith in victims and condemnation of rapists, while activists like Marine Thebaud demand accountability. Pelicot's ordeal resonates beyond France, inspiring global attention and supporting movements against patriarchal violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)