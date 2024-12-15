Left Menu

Outrage Over Animal Cruelty in Devipura

In Devipura village, dead cows were tied to a tractor and dragged, resulting in public outrage. The incident was captured, shared online, and led to legal action against two individuals, including the village pradhan's son. Authorities have promised a thorough investigation and strict penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 15-12-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 00:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Devipura village, dead cows were reportedly tied to a tractor and dragged, as confirmed by local police on Saturday. The entire act was caught on camera and soon circulated widely online, sparking outrage among animal rights activists and local residents.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against two individuals, notably including Sher Singh, the son of the village pradhan, in response to complaints from Hindu Mahasabha leaders. Gajraula Police Station officer Jagdeep Malik stated that charges have been filed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Pilibhit Chief Development Officer KK Singh informed reporters that the cattle were mishandled postmortem and assured that a comprehensive investigation is underway. Singh reiterated the commitment to ensuring that the culprits will face stringent actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

