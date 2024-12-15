Outrage Over Animal Cruelty in Devipura

In a shocking incident in Devipura village, dead cows were reportedly tied to a tractor and dragged, as confirmed by local police on Saturday. The entire act was caught on camera and soon circulated widely online, sparking outrage among animal rights activists and local residents.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against two individuals, notably including Sher Singh, the son of the village pradhan, in response to complaints from Hindu Mahasabha leaders. Gajraula Police Station officer Jagdeep Malik stated that charges have been filed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Pilibhit Chief Development Officer KK Singh informed reporters that the cattle were mishandled postmortem and assured that a comprehensive investigation is underway. Singh reiterated the commitment to ensuring that the culprits will face stringent actions.

