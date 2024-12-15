Tensions Rise as Israel Occupies Demilitarized Zone in Syria
Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria's leader, criticizes Israel's occupation of Syrian territory and stresses the importance of reconstruction over renewed conflict. Following the end of Assad's regime, Syria's focus is stability, condemning Israel's strategic advances. International relations, including with Russia, require careful diplomacy to ensure peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 03:27 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 03:27 IST
The de facto leader of Syria, Ahmad al-Sharaa, sharply criticized Israel on Saturday for what he claims are false justifications for its recent incursions into Syrian territory.
Sharaa, better known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, who leads Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, highlighted that Syria needs to concentrate on rebuilding rather than engaging in new conflicts.
Israel's occupation of a demilitarized zone, including the strategic Mount Hermon, has drawn wide condemnation, with Arab countries labeling the move as a threat to regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ILO Calls for Occupational Safety, Health, and Just Transition in Plastic Pollution Treaty
Hezbollah's $77 Million Payouts: A Reconstruction Strategy Post-War
Department Condemns Illegal Land Sales and Occupations in Limpopo
Syria's New Government: A Turning Point Amid Sanctions and Reconstruction Challenges
Turkish Construction Sector Poised for Growth Amid Syrian Reconstruction