Tensions Rise as Israel Occupies Demilitarized Zone in Syria

The de facto leader of Syria, Ahmad al-Sharaa, sharply criticized Israel on Saturday for what he claims are false justifications for its recent incursions into Syrian territory.

Sharaa, better known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, who leads Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, highlighted that Syria needs to concentrate on rebuilding rather than engaging in new conflicts.

Israel's occupation of a demilitarized zone, including the strategic Mount Hermon, has drawn wide condemnation, with Arab countries labeling the move as a threat to regional stability.

