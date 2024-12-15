Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israel Occupies Demilitarized Zone in Syria

Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria's leader, criticizes Israel's occupation of Syrian territory and stresses the importance of reconstruction over renewed conflict. Following the end of Assad's regime, Syria's focus is stability, condemning Israel's strategic advances. International relations, including with Russia, require careful diplomacy to ensure peace.

Updated: 15-12-2024 03:27 IST
The de facto leader of Syria, Ahmad al-Sharaa, sharply criticized Israel on Saturday for what he claims are false justifications for its recent incursions into Syrian territory.

Sharaa, better known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, who leads Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, highlighted that Syria needs to concentrate on rebuilding rather than engaging in new conflicts.

Israel's occupation of a demilitarized zone, including the strategic Mount Hermon, has drawn wide condemnation, with Arab countries labeling the move as a threat to regional stability.

