Left Menu

LPG Cylinder Explosion Injures Nine at MP Hostel

An LPG cylinder explosion at a government-run hostel in Mauganj district, Madhya Pradesh injured at least nine individuals, including eight children and a cook. The affected individuals were subsequently taken to Rewa for further medical care. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mauganj | Updated: 15-12-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 11:04 IST
LPG Cylinder Explosion Injures Nine at MP Hostel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An LPG cylinder's explosion at a government-run hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district has left at least nine people injured, including eight children, in a distressing incident late Saturday night, according to local officials.

The blast took place at a hostel for boys from the scheduled caste community in Naigadi, approximately 40 km from the district headquarters. The injured have been identified as eight children, aged between 15 to 17, and a cook.

After receiving preliminary treatment at the Naigadi community health centre, the injured parties were transferred to Rewa for further medical attention. Meanwhile, district collector Ajay Shrivastava confirmed that a comprehensive investigation into the incident is underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024