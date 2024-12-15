LPG Cylinder Explosion Injures Nine at MP Hostel

An LPG cylinder's explosion at a government-run hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district has left at least nine people injured, including eight children, in a distressing incident late Saturday night, according to local officials.

The blast took place at a hostel for boys from the scheduled caste community in Naigadi, approximately 40 km from the district headquarters. The injured have been identified as eight children, aged between 15 to 17, and a cook.

After receiving preliminary treatment at the Naigadi community health centre, the injured parties were transferred to Rewa for further medical attention. Meanwhile, district collector Ajay Shrivastava confirmed that a comprehensive investigation into the incident is underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)