Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Defences Thwart Russian Drone Assault

Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 56 out of 108 drones launched by Russia in a recent nighttime attack. While 49 drones were jammed, some debris caused damage to infrastructure and residential areas. This highlights the ongoing tensions and warfare tactics employed in the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 15-12-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 12:19 IST
Ukrainian Air Defences Thwart Russian Drone Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

During a nighttime offensive by Russia, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 56 out of the 108 drones launched, according to a military statement from Kyiv on Sunday.

The military noted that an additional 49 drones were "locationally lost," a frequent outcome of electronic interference tactics.

Despite the successful interceptions, debris from the downed drones inflicted damage on an undisclosed infrastructure site as well as various apartment buildings and homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024