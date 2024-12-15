Ukrainian Air Defences Thwart Russian Drone Assault

During a nighttime offensive by Russia, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 56 out of the 108 drones launched, according to a military statement from Kyiv on Sunday.

The military noted that an additional 49 drones were "locationally lost," a frequent outcome of electronic interference tactics.

Despite the successful interceptions, debris from the downed drones inflicted damage on an undisclosed infrastructure site as well as various apartment buildings and homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)