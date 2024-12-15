Ukrainian Air Defences Thwart Russian Drone Assault
Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 56 out of 108 drones launched by Russia in a recent nighttime attack. While 49 drones were jammed, some debris caused damage to infrastructure and residential areas. This highlights the ongoing tensions and warfare tactics employed in the conflict.
During a nighttime offensive by Russia, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 56 out of the 108 drones launched, according to a military statement from Kyiv on Sunday.
The military noted that an additional 49 drones were "locationally lost," a frequent outcome of electronic interference tactics.
Despite the successful interceptions, debris from the downed drones inflicted damage on an undisclosed infrastructure site as well as various apartment buildings and homes.
