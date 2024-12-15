Ex-Central Bank Governor Faces Arrest in Mauritius Fraud Probe
Mauritius police have announced the impending arrest of former central bank governor Harvesh Kumar Seegolam in relation to a conspiracy to defraud case. Seegolam, currently abroad, will be taken into custody upon his return. Details of the investigation remain undisclosed.
The police in Mauritius have issued a warrant for the arrest of Harvesh Kumar Seegolam, the former governor of the Central Bank. He is implicated in a conspiracy to defraud case, according to a notice published in local newspapers.
Seegolam is currently out of the country but will face arrest upon his return, authorities have stated. The police have not provided further details about the allegations he faces.
Efforts to reach Seegolam for comment were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.
