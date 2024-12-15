Left Menu

Justice for Atul Subhash: Family Demands Accountability in Tragic Case

Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru techie, was found dead in an apparent suicide, leaving videos accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment. His father demands justice, vowing not to immerse his ashes until action is taken. Arrests have been made, and a plea for custody of his grandson is ongoing.

In a tragic turn of events, the father of Atul Subhash, a tech professional from Bengaluru, has demanded strict punishment for those he claims harassed his son to the point of suicide.

Atul Subhash, aged 34, was found hanging in his Bengaluru home on December 9. In the wake of his death, videos and notes emerged in which Subhash accused his wife and in-laws of filing false cases and subjecting him to ongoing harassment.

Karnataka Police have arrested Subhash's estranged wife and her family members in different locations. Meanwhile, Subhash's father, Pawan Kumar, has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi and authorities for justice, insisting they will not perform final rituals until those responsible are held accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

