NCLAT Upholds NCLT's Approval for Golden Jubilee Hotels Sale

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has dismissed the petition filed by EIH Ltd, a leading hospitality brand, against a decision by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) supporting the sale of Hyderabad's Golden Jubilee Hotels.

The appellate tribunal confirmed the previous choice by the NCLT, favoring the bid from a Singapore-based firm, and emphasized that the business decision taken by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) is not open to challenge or scrutiny.

EIH, which holds a 16% stake and managed the hotel, argued against being considered a promoter and therefore ineligible under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code's Section 29A. However, NCLAT asserted that EIH's role as the hotel's original promoter subjected it to the restrictions of Section 29A.

(With inputs from agencies.)