In a significant development, Russian forces have reportedly gained control over the villages of Veselyi Hai and Pushkino, located in Ukraine's Donetsk region, as stated by Russia's defense ministry on Sunday.

The ministry further claimed that Russian forces have successfully targeted and destroyed four Patriot air defense systems during ongoing operations.

However, these reports from the battlefield remain unverified by independent sources, including Reuters, at the time of this reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)