Russian Forces Advance in Donetsk

Russian forces have reportedly seized control of Veselyi Hai and Pushkino in Ukraine's Donetsk region, according to Russia's defense ministry. The ministry also claimed successful hits on four Patriot air defense systems. Reuters has not yet verified these battlefield reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-12-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 14:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant development, Russian forces have reportedly gained control over the villages of Veselyi Hai and Pushkino, located in Ukraine's Donetsk region, as stated by Russia's defense ministry on Sunday.

The ministry further claimed that Russian forces have successfully targeted and destroyed four Patriot air defense systems during ongoing operations.

However, these reports from the battlefield remain unverified by independent sources, including Reuters, at the time of this reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

