New Dawn for Syria: Schools Reopen Amidst Uncertain Future

In Syria, schools have flung open their doors under the country's new leadership, a symbolic gesture towards normalcy post-rebellion. The leadership change came after President Bashar al-Assad's fall, marking a significant shift in the war-torn nation's trajectory.

Under the guidance of Ahmad al-Sharaa, classes resumed on Sunday, signaling a fresh beginning. Nonetheless, apprehensions remain among parents due to the lingering air of uncertainty. Demonstrators filled a school courtyard in Damascus, applauding the raising of the new flag—a sign of hope and renewal.

Amid these efforts, discussions on sanctions relief unfolded. U.N. envoy Geir Pedersen expressed optimism about economic recovery, urging for a swift end to sanctions. Meanwhile, international diplomats stressed the necessity of a government that upholds minority rights, setting the stage for future policy dialogues.

