EU Sanctions Target Iran's State-Sponsored Hostage-Taking

European Union foreign ministers are poised to impose fresh sanctions on nine Iranian individuals accused of engaging in state-sponsored hostage-taking, according to statements from two European diplomats. The new measures, expected to be approved on Monday, reflect ongoing concerns about Iran's detention of dual nationals and foreigners on charges largely related to espionage and security.

Recent years have seen Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards apprehend numerous dual nationals and foreigners, including at least 20 European citizens. These actions have been criticized by rights groups, who argue that Iran is using these detentions to gain political leverage. While Iran denies such claims, maintaining its non-recognition of dual nationality, France has taken a leading role in the European response, increasing diplomatic pressure on Tehran.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot recently emphasized the need for increased pressure on Iran to secure the release of detained nationals, whom France reports are held under conditions akin to torture. In response, France is also preparing to lodge a complaint against Iran at the International Court of Justice for breaching consular protection rights. Meanwhile, the EU has toughened its stance on Iran's nuclear activities and military support to Russia.

