Intrigue at the Palace: Spy Scandal Deepens Amid High-Level Connections

A Chinese espionage scandal involving a businessman known as 'H6' and senior UK officials, including Prince Andrew and former PMs David Cameron and Theresa May, is making headlines. Despite denying all allegations, 'H6' has been barred from the UK due to security risks. The Chinese Embassy dismissed the espionage claims.

Updated: 15-12-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 16:58 IST
The intrigue surrounding an alleged Chinese spy infiltrating Buckingham Palace as a 'close confidant' of Prince Andrew has intensified. Dubbed 'H6', the businessman controversially met former UK leaders David Cameron and Theresa May, although both have denied any knowledge of his espionage activities.

Despite being barred from the UK over security fears, 'H6' claims innocence. A Special Immigration Appeals Commission recently upheld his exclusion due to alleged covert activities on behalf of China. This scandal continues to spark headlines amid accusations of deceptive practices.

The UK government maintains vigilance, with officials emphasizing the threat from China. In response, the Chinese Embassy refutes the espionage allegations, condemning them as baseless fabrications aimed at maligning Sino-British relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

